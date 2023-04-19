Moonriver Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.90 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00029484 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,759,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,824,053 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

