Montis Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.20 and its 200 day moving average is $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

