Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 48,014 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. 1,982,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

