Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.25. The company had a trading volume of 529,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,392. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

