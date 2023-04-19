Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.34. 66,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,955. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.33 and a 200 day moving average of $423.93.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

