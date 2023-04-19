Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.47. The stock had a trading volume of 687,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $291.52. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average is $266.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

