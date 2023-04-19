Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $73.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.05. The company had a trading volume of 521,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,788. The stock has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

