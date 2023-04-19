Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.19. 1,327,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

