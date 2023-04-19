Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,075 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 77,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,397. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

