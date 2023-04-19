Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

