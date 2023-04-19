Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
