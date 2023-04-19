Monero (XMR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $73.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $161.75 or 0.00535671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00333961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00441052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,267,655 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars.

