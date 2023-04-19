Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.80 or 0.00539787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $83.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00324191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00435224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,267,834 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.