Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 43,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 105,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.66.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

