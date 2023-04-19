MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of MMTec as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MMTec alerts:

MMTec Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMTec stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. MMTec has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.