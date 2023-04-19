Mizuho Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $34.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

