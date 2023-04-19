Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MBPFF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.