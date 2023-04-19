Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 110 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

