Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 94,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fiserv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,304,000 after purchasing an additional 281,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

