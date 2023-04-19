Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $248.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

