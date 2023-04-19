Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

