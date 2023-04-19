Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

