Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 798,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,093,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

