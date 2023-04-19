Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

FDS stock opened at $416.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.31. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

