Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 226 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

