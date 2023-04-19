Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

