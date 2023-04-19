Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 4,005 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

