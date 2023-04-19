Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 430,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

