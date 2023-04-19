Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 310 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

