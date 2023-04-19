Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $215,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Washington Federal Stock Performance

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

