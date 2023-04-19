Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

