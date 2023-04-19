Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 19,450 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

