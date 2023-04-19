Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.