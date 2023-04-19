Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

COP stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

