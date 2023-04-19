MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.82. 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

MFS California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

About MFS California Municipal Fund

(Get Rating)

MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.