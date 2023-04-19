MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

MCBS opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.54. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 5,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajit A. Patel acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Stories

