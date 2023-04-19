Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 834,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Methanex Trading Down 1.3 %

Methanex stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Methanex by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

