Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

MMSI opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.