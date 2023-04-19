Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Down 1.7%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 1,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Megaworld Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Megaworld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.