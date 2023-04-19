Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

