Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951,040. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

