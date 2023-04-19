MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJM Trading Down 1.3 %

MDJM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.