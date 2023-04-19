MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDJM Trading Down 1.3 %
MDJM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
