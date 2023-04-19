mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of MCLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 184,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.80.
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
