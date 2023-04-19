mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of MCLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 184,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

