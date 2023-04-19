MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.