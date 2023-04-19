Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 894,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Masimo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.90. 182,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,194. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

