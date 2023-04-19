Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 112,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

