Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $42,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Trading Up 2.3 %

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

