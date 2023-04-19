Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Up 34.5% in March

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Marpai Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 814,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,137. Marpai has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
