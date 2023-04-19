Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 1,477,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 411,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

