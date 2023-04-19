Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 5,435,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,217,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.
Marathon Digital Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.