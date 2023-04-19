Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 5,435,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,217,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

