ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. 93,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

